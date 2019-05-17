Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Farmers are dwarfed against a hill as they work in a corn field in South Hwanghae, North Korea. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea seeing worst drought in a century as UN warns of ‘serious concerns’ for food, people

  • It recorded its worst harvest for a decade last year, according to the United Nations, down by 500,000 tonnes as natural disasters combined with its lack of arable land and inefficient agriculture to hit production
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:36pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 3:36pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Farmers are dwarfed against a hill as they work in a corn field in South Hwanghae, North Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.