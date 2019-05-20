Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AFP
Japan seeks arbitration against South Korea over wartime forced labourers
- Relations between the two US allies have been increasingly strained after South Korea’s top court last year ordered a Japanese steelmaker to compensate wartime victims
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AFP
Samsung is one of South Korea’s best known companies. But the country’s economy is suffering from the dominance of a handful of huge firms. Photo: Reuters
Why South Korea and Japan are slowly learning to accept foreign workers
- Falling birth rates and economic jitters are prompting insular South Korea and Japan to open their doors to migrants
- But with popular resistance to immigration lingering, they face an uphill struggle to compete with expat hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong
Topic | South Korea
Samsung is one of South Korea’s best known companies. But the country’s economy is suffering from the dominance of a handful of huge firms. Photo: Reuters