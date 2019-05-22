Channels

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at his New Year's press conference in Ise, central Japan, in January. Photo: Kyodo via AP
East Asia

Japan to the English-speaking world: call him Abe Shinzo, not Shinzo Abe

  • Diplomat says prime minister’s family name should come first, as with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
  • Request issued ahead of series of important international events in Japan, including G20 summit and visit from US President Donald Trump
The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:30am, 22 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Donald Trump discusses North Korea with Japan’s Shinzo Abe after latest weapons tests raise doubts about denuclearisation talks

  • Japanese prime minister says US and Japan will ‘respond together’ to North Korea in the future
  • US State Department takes aim at North Korea’s human rights record, criticising government for ‘egregious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms’
Reuters  

Updated: 4:34am, 7 May, 2019

