Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at his New Year's press conference in Ise, central Japan, in January. Photo: Kyodo via AP
Japan to the English-speaking world: call him Abe Shinzo, not Shinzo Abe
- Diplomat says prime minister’s family name should come first, as with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
- Request issued ahead of series of important international events in Japan, including G20 summit and visit from US President Donald Trump
Topic | Shinzo Abe
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at his New Year's press conference in Ise, central Japan, in January. Photo: Kyodo via AP
US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump discusses North Korea with Japan’s Shinzo Abe after latest weapons tests raise doubts about denuclearisation talks
- Japanese prime minister says US and Japan will ‘respond together’ to North Korea in the future
- US State Department takes aim at North Korea’s human rights record, criticising government for ‘egregious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms’
Topic | North Korea
US President Donald Trump meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on April 26. Photo: Xinhua