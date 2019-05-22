Channels

Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korean media lashes Joe Biden as an ‘imbecile’ and ‘fool of low IQ’ after he ‘slandered’ Kim Jong-un

  • Biden had criticised Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing ‘tyrants’
  • The former vice-president is the current Democratic front runner and many in his party believe he is the best bet to defeat Trump in 2020
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:25am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28am, 22 May, 2019

Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘China is going to eat our lunch?’: Joe Biden dismisses Beijing as threat to US

  • Biden claims no world leader would trade the problems the United States faces for those confronting China
  • Some Republicans, however, have argued that Biden is underestimating the world’s second-largest economy
Topic |   US-China relations
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 9:24am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 10:09pm, 2 May, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP
