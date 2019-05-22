Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
North Korean media lashes Joe Biden as an ‘imbecile’ and ‘fool of low IQ’ after he ‘slandered’ Kim Jong-un
- Biden had criticised Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing ‘tyrants’
- The former vice-president is the current Democratic front runner and many in his party believe he is the best bet to defeat Trump in 2020
Topic | North Korea
Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP
‘China is going to eat our lunch?’: Joe Biden dismisses Beijing as threat to US
- Biden claims no world leader would trade the problems the United States faces for those confronting China
- Some Republicans, however, have argued that Biden is underestimating the world’s second-largest economy
Topic | US-China relations
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: AP