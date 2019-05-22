Channels

In most of Japan’s public schools, pupils are only permitted to have straight black hair. Photo: Reuters
Paint it black? Japanese pupils protest school hair colour rules

  • In most public schools, only straight, black hair is permitted. Pupils cannot dye or iron it – unless it is light or curly, in which case they must
  • A petition calling for the rule to be dropped, started by a university student who was forced to dye her hair while at school, has attracted nearly 12,000 signatures
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:55pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:27pm, 22 May, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Japanese graduates attend a job fair in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Do stressed millennials spell end for ‘shukatsu’, Japan’s notorious graduate recruitment process?

  • An ageing population, dwindling workforce and changing attitudes to the life-work balance force a rethink of Japan’s infamously tough job-hunting season
  • So stressful is ‘shukatsu’ that many students say it has driven them to consider suicide
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 7:30am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:09pm, 22 May, 2019

