In most of Japan’s public schools, pupils are only permitted to have straight black hair. Photo: Reuters
Paint it black? Japanese pupils protest school hair colour rules
- In most public schools, only straight, black hair is permitted. Pupils cannot dye or iron it – unless it is light or curly, in which case they must
- A petition calling for the rule to be dropped, started by a university student who was forced to dye her hair while at school, has attracted nearly 12,000 signatures
Japanese graduates attend a job fair in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Do stressed millennials spell end for ‘shukatsu’, Japan’s notorious graduate recruitment process?
- An ageing population, dwindling workforce and changing attitudes to the life-work balance force a rethink of Japan’s infamously tough job-hunting season
- So stressful is ‘shukatsu’ that many students say it has driven them to consider suicide
