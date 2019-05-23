Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump in 2017. Photo: Kyodo
Will Shinzo Abe’s ‘personal chemistry’ with Donald Trump prevent bust-up over trade during US president’s state visit to Japan?
- Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Japan’s US$68 billion trade surplus with the US, much of it from auto exports
- They are also expected to discuss topics from North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes and China’s economic and military rise
Vietnamese employees weld at a car plant in Hai Duong. The country stands to gain from the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
The spoils of trade war: Asia’s winners and losers in US-China clash
- Tiger economies like Hong Kong will feel bite from trade war, but as US tariffs push up cost of Chinese products, Asia’s low-cost manufacturers stand to gain
- Still, it’s a fleeting victory – in the long term, everyone’s a loser
