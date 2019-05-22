The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters
Japan looking to escalate South Korean wartime labour dispute to UN court
- Seoul and Tokyo have been at loggerheads for months over compensation, stemming from a series of South Korean court decisions last year
- Japan has now formally requested arbitration on the issue, but observers say that South Korea is unlikely to take part
Samsung is one of South Korea’s best known companies. But the country’s economy is suffering from the dominance of a handful of huge firms. Photo: Reuters
Why South Korea and Japan are slowly learning to accept foreign workers
- Falling birth rates and economic jitters are prompting insular South Korea and Japan to open their doors to migrants
- But with popular resistance to immigration lingering, they face an uphill struggle to compete with expat hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong
