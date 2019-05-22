Huawei has been accused by the US of aiding China in espionage. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan’s biggest phone companies mull pulling Huawei handsets
- Japan’s largest phone carrier said it has stopped taking pre-orders for Huawei’s new P30 handset, while its rival KDDI said it would indefinitely delay introduction of the phone
Topic | Huawei
Huawei has been accused by the US of aiding China in espionage. Photo: Bloomberg
Experts say the Philippine National Police’s findings will come as a major boost to Huawei’s image in the region. Photo: AFP
In Philippines, police inquiry finds no evidence of Huawei spying for Beijing
- The Philippine National Police’s conclusion comes as the US blacklists the telecommunications firm on national security grounds
- Manila has largely welcomed Huawei since Duterte took office in 2016 while pledging to cultivate closer relations with Beijing
Topic | Huawei
Experts say the Philippine National Police’s findings will come as a major boost to Huawei’s image in the region. Photo: AFP