The DigiPolice smartphone app is being downloaded about 10,000 times per month as Japanese women try to arm themselves against gropers on packed rush-hour trains. Photo: AP
East Asia

‘Stop it!’: Japanese women turn to mobile app DigiPolice to scare off gropers on public transport

  • The app now has functions including a written message asking for help that can be shown to other passengers, and a loud alarm to shame perverts
  • Tokyo police say it has had nearly 240,000 downloads, while almost 1,800 cases of groping on trains or at stations were reported in 2017
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 7:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 24 May, 2019

