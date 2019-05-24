The DigiPolice smartphone app is being downloaded about 10,000 times per month as Japanese women try to arm themselves against gropers on packed rush-hour trains. Photo: AP
‘Stop it!’: Japanese women turn to mobile app DigiPolice to scare off gropers on public transport
- The app now has functions including a written message asking for help that can be shown to other passengers, and a loud alarm to shame perverts
- Tokyo police say it has had nearly 240,000 downloads, while almost 1,800 cases of groping on trains or at stations were reported in 2017
Topic | Japan
