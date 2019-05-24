Channels

Donald Trump shakes hands with Kim Jong-un in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korea blames ‘dishonest’ US position for failed Hanoi summit, wants 'new calculation' to resume talks

  • US trying to shift the blame for the breakdown of the second summit by raising a “completely irrelevant issue”: foreign ministry spokesman
  • Kim has set a year-end deadline for the US to show more flexibility, but Trump has brushed that aside
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:58pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 6:58pm, 24 May, 2019

Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korean media lashes Joe Biden as an ‘imbecile’ and ‘fool of low IQ’ after he ‘slandered’ Kim Jong-un

  • Biden had criticised Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing ‘tyrants’
  • The former vice-president is the current Democratic front runner and many in his party believe he is the best bet to defeat Trump in 2020
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:25am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 8:47pm, 22 May, 2019

