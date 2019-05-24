Donald Trump shakes hands with Kim Jong-un in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
North Korea blames ‘dishonest’ US position for failed Hanoi summit, wants 'new calculation' to resume talks
- US trying to shift the blame for the breakdown of the second summit by raising a “completely irrelevant issue”: foreign ministry spokesman
- Kim has set a year-end deadline for the US to show more flexibility, but Trump has brushed that aside
Topic | North Korea
Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
North Korean media lashes Joe Biden as an ‘imbecile’ and ‘fool of low IQ’ after he ‘slandered’ Kim Jong-un
- Biden had criticised Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing ‘tyrants’
- The former vice-president is the current Democratic front runner and many in his party believe he is the best bet to defeat Trump in 2020
