US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely
- Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
- Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at his New Year's press conference in Ise, central Japan, in January. Photo: Kyodo via AP
Japan to the English-speaking world: call him Abe Shinzo, not Shinzo Abe
- Diplomat says prime minister’s family name should come first, as with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
- Request issued ahead of series of important international events in Japan, including G20 summit and visit from US President Donald Trump
