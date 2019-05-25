US national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches violated UN resolution, top US security aide John Bolton says
- Bolton said the US remains open to talks with Kim’s regime but its position has not changed since the most recent summit in Hanoi
- President Trump arrives in Japan on Saturday to discuss North Korea, China and two-way trade with President Abe
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely
- Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
- Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
