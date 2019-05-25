Channels

SCMP
US national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches violated UN resolution, top US security aide John Bolton says

  • Bolton said the US remains open to talks with Kim’s regime but its position has not changed since the most recent summit in Hanoi
  • President Trump arrives in Japan on Saturday to discuss North Korea, China and two-way trade with President Abe
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:30am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 25 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
East Asia

As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely

  • Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
  • Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Julian Ryall  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:00am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 8:31am, 25 May, 2019

