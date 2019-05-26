US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are seen in together in Tokyo in November 2017. Photo: AP
No Japan-US deal by the time Donald Trump and Abe Shinzo meet on Monday, economy minister Toshimitsu Motegi says
- The two sides did not discuss contentious issues such as US threats to restrict Japanese car exports and applying a currency clause, Motegi said
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Xinhua
As Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe celebrate ties and sidestep trade dispute, Beijing will be watching closely
- Washington and Tokyo are not expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting, to avoid exposing differences in trade and Korean peninsula security issues
- Amid thawing ties between Japan and China, Beijing will be watching Tokyo’s overtures to its traditional ally Washington
