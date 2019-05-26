Channels

Bong Joon-ho collects his Palme d'Or, the top prize, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for his film Parasite. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Cannes 2019: South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho wins Palme d’Or with savage satire Parasite

  • Bong, 49, is the first Korean to ever win the top award at the world’s biggest film festival
  • The film satirises the growing gap between the rich and poor in South Korea
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Published: 2:45am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 2:55am, 26 May, 2019

Bong Joon-ho collects his Palme d'Or, the top prize, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for his film Parasite. Photo: Reuters
From left: Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, Chang Hyde-jin and Choi Woo-shik in a still from Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho.
Entertainment

Cannes 2019: Parasite film review – Bong Joon-ho’s sublime family drama lends a demented twist to class divide

  • Story of a poor family who con their way into working for a rich couple is just made for the big screen. Superbly scripted and shot, the acting is excellent
  • Full of twists, shocks, and the blackest humour, at one point Bong’s film appears ready to unravel, but he holds it together. This is bravura filmmaking
James Mottram

James Mottram  

Published: 1:05pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 5:41pm, 22 May, 2019

From left: Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, Chang Hyde-jin and Choi Woo-shik in a still from Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho.
