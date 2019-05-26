Bong Joon-ho collects his Palme d'Or, the top prize, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for his film Parasite. Photo: Reuters
Cannes 2019: South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho wins Palme d’Or with savage satire Parasite
- Bong, 49, is the first Korean to ever win the top award at the world’s biggest film festival
- The film satirises the growing gap between the rich and poor in South Korea
From left: Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, Chang Hyde-jin and Choi Woo-shik in a still from Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho.
Cannes 2019: Parasite film review – Bong Joon-ho’s sublime family drama lends a demented twist to class divide
- Story of a poor family who con their way into working for a rich couple is just made for the big screen. Superbly scripted and shot, the acting is excellent
- Full of twists, shocks, and the blackest humour, at one point Bong’s film appears ready to unravel, but he holds it together. This is bravura filmmaking
