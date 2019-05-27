A missile is launched during a military drill in North Korea on May 9. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
Donald Trump seems to undermine John Bolton on North Korean missile launches with rogue tweet
- Trump national security adviser John Bolton has said that North Korean missile tests in early May violated UN sanctions
- But on Sunday Trump tweeted: ‘North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me’
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump plays golf, watches sumo tournament with Japan PM Shinzo Abe after dismissing North Korea’s launch of ‘some small weapons’
- Abe is Trump’s closest friend among world leaders and it’s the fifth time they played golf together since Trump took office
- Abe’s strategy is to keep his country out of Trump’s crosshairs amid US-Japan trade tensions
