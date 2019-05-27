Channels

The sea off Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Photo: Shutterstock
East Asia

One dead, three missing after cargo ship sinks following collision off Japan

  • Japan-flagged cargo ships Senshomaru and Sumihomaru collided at around 2.10am on Sunday off Chiba prefecture
  • The Senshomaru was later found on the seabed at a depth of 30 meters (98 feet) near the site of the collision
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:41am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 3:41am, 27 May, 2019


Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump plays golf, watches sumo tournament with Japan PM Shinzo Abe after dismissing North Korea’s launch of ‘some small weapons’

  • Abe is Trump’s closest friend among world leaders and it’s the fifth time they played golf together since Trump took office
  • Abe’s strategy is to keep his country out of Trump’s crosshairs amid US-Japan trade tensions
Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:53am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 11:54pm, 26 May, 2019

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
