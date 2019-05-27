US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump becomes first world leader to meet Japanese emperor Naruhito
- Naruhito ascended to the throne after his father stepped down in the first abdication in two centuries
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?
- Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
- No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
