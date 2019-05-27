Channels

US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Donald Trump becomes first world leader to meet Japanese emperor Naruhito

  • Naruhito ascended to the throne after his father stepped down in the first abdication in two centuries
Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:41am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 8:41am, 27 May, 2019

US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
East Asia

A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?

  • Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
  • No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
Topic |   Royalty
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:26pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31pm, 1 May, 2019

Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
