A photograph of some of the North Korean film students who filed for political asylum in Moscow in the 1950s. Photo: AFP
Moscow 8: the North Korean filmmakers who chose a life of exile after defying Pyongyang
- Eight young film students were sent to a top Russian film school during the Korean war, as the North sought to develop more propagandists
- Denouncing the regime of Kim Il-sung, they instead chose to live a life of exile – one that’s being featured in a new South Korean documentary, Goodbye My Love North Korea
Topic | Korean peninsula
