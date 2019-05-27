US President Donald Trump and Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito treats Donald and Melania Trump to full-course French dinner and live orchestra music
- In delivering a toast to Trump, Emperor Naruhito said he and the empress felt ‘a sense of nostalgia and distinct closeness’ to the US
- The Trumps feasted on a menu which included consomme soup à la Royale, turbot meunière with tomato sauce, and rib steak; while the imperial household orchestra performed music which included Over the Rainbow from the film classic The Wizard of Oz
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump plays golf, watches sumo tournament with Japan PM Shinzo Abe after dismissing North Korea’s launch of ‘some small weapons’
- Abe is Trump’s closest friend among world leaders and it’s the fifth time they played golf together since Trump took office
- Abe’s strategy is to keep his country out of Trump’s crosshairs amid US-Japan trade tensions
