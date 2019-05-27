Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito treats Donald and Melania Trump to full-course French dinner and live orchestra music

  • In delivering a toast to Trump, Emperor Naruhito said he and the empress felt ‘a sense of nostalgia and distinct closeness’ to the US
  • The Trumps feasted on a menu which included consomme soup à la Royale, turbot meunière with tomato sauce, and rib steak; while the imperial household orchestra performed music which included Over the Rainbow from the film classic The Wizard of Oz
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:39pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 11:39pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump plays golf, watches sumo tournament with Japan PM Shinzo Abe after dismissing North Korea’s launch of ‘some small weapons’

  • Abe is Trump’s closest friend among world leaders and it’s the fifth time they played golf together since Trump took office
  • Abe’s strategy is to keep his country out of Trump’s crosshairs amid US-Japan trade tensions
Topic |   Diplomacy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:53am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 11:54pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a selfie with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.