Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump presents the President's Cup to wrestler Asanoyama. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

US President Donald Trump’s supersized sumo trophy gets permanent display at Japan sporting museum

  • He and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe watched five bouts of the national martial art from a specially prepared seat near the ring at Ryogoku Kokugikan
  • The US leader presented the 1.37-metre silverware to 25-year-old wrestler Asanoyama on the raised ring
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:38am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 9:38am, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump presents the President's Cup to wrestler Asanoyama. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.