US President Donald Trump presents the President's Cup to wrestler Asanoyama. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump’s supersized sumo trophy gets permanent display at Japan sporting museum
- He and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe watched five bouts of the national martial art from a specially prepared seat near the ring at Ryogoku Kokugikan
- The US leader presented the 1.37-metre silverware to 25-year-old wrestler Asanoyama on the raised ring
