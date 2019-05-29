Channels

People in Seoul watch television footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news programme on May 9. Photo: AP
East Asia

US says North Korea’s WMD programme violates UN resolutions, after Donald Trump brushes off missile launch with ‘small weapons’ tweet

  • US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus declined to say if launches were of ballistic missiles or constituted weapons of mass destruction
  • She reiterated that sanctions will remain in place until Trump and Kim Jong-un ‘negotiate a peaceful end’ to North Korean weapons programme
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:51am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 4:51am, 29 May, 2019

People in Seoul watch television footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news programme on May 9. Photo: AP
The US-China trade war is having a “negative” impact on international efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, says Moon Chung-in. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Seoul fears US-China trade war distracting Beijing from North Korea denuclearisation: Moon adviser

  • Moon Chung-in, special adviser to South Korea’s president, says the trade dispute is hampering Xi Jinping’s involvement in talks with Pyongyang
  • He also warns of a ‘new cold war’ bloc pitting Russia, China and North Korea against Washington should US-China ties worsen
Topic |   North Korea nuclear crisis
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 10:12pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 10:12pm, 28 May, 2019

The US-China trade war is having a “negative” impact on international efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, says Moon Chung-in. Photo: AP
