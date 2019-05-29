People in Seoul watch television footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news programme on May 9. Photo: AP
US says North Korea’s WMD programme violates UN resolutions, after Donald Trump brushes off missile launch with ‘small weapons’ tweet
- US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus declined to say if launches were of ballistic missiles or constituted weapons of mass destruction
- She reiterated that sanctions will remain in place until Trump and Kim Jong-un ‘negotiate a peaceful end’ to North Korean weapons programme
Topic | North Korea
People in Seoul watch television footage of North Korea's missile launch during a news programme on May 9. Photo: AP
The US-China trade war is having a “negative” impact on international efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, says Moon Chung-in. Photo: AP
Seoul fears US-China trade war distracting Beijing from North Korea denuclearisation: Moon adviser
- Moon Chung-in, special adviser to South Korea’s president, says the trade dispute is hampering Xi Jinping’s involvement in talks with Pyongyang
- He also warns of a ‘new cold war’ bloc pitting Russia, China and North Korea against Washington should US-China ties worsen
Topic | North Korea nuclear crisis
The US-China trade war is having a “negative” impact on international efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, says Moon Chung-in. Photo: AP