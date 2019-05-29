Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A girl prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s stabbing in Kawasaki. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

A history of ultraviolence against schoolchildren in Japan

  • Japan is known for its low rate of violent crime. But Tuesday’s horror stabbing attack on schoolchildren was not the first such incident to shock the country
  • Parents fear there is little that can be done to completely protect their children
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:51pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 2:11pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A girl prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s stabbing in Kawasaki. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
People pray after offering flowers near the scene of the crime. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan stabbing: 11-year-old and two adults dead, 16 pupils injured after horror attack at bus stop

  • Attack occurred during the busy early morning commute as workers headed to their offices and children to school in Kawasaki, a city south of Tokyo
  • Later in the day, police officers shot a man in Saitama city, north of Tokyo, in a separate incident after he charged at them with a knife
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Julian Ryall  

Published: 8:17am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

People pray after offering flowers near the scene of the crime. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.