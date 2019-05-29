Channels

Hopes are fading for a breakthrough in Japan-South Korea relations at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Shangri-La Dialogue: as hopes for Japan-South Korea talks fade, a ‘win for China’

  • The Asian security forum in Singapore had been seen as an ideal venue for a breakthrough in the growing diplomatic spat – but Tokyo has got cold feet
  • That will ease the pressure on Beijing in the South China Sea, analysts say
Topic |   Shangri-La Dialogue
Published: 6:00pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 6:13pm, 29 May, 2019

US troops take photos of President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

President Donald Trump boasts ‘fearsome’ US military in the Pacific during final Japan speech aimed at rivals China, North Korea

  • His address to 800 cheering military personnel marked Memorial Day, the US holiday honouring the war dead. But it was also clearly aimed at growing rival China and North Korea
  • It followed a landmark visit to Japan, where he became the first foriegn guest to meet new Emperor Naruhito
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:56pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 3:26pm, 28 May, 2019

