Patrons at a club in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district. Photo: AFP
Death of Japanese host Yuya Tanaka after shochu, tequila drinking game was work related, court finds
- Parents of the 21-year-old male employee have won a seven-year legal battle after he died from acute alcohol poisoning after peer pressure on the job
- They are now allowed to claim workers’ compensation, but Tanaka’s father says he pursued the case to make sure such a thing does not happen again
