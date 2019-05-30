A sonar is being used at Margaret Bridge during the search operation on the River Danube on May 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘There was no help coming’: South Korean survivors of boat collision in Hungary describe desperation on board
- A 31-year-old survivor said he could only watch helplessly while fellow passengers struggled to stay afloat
- He managed to save one person after he caught hold of a lifebuoy and tossed her a rope attached to it
Topic | Hungary
A sonar is being used at Margaret Bridge during the search operation on the River Danube on May 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
The boat that sank was identified as the ‘Hableany’ (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company’s website as ‘one of the smallest members of the fleet’. File photo: EPA
‘No life jackets’: 7 South Korean tourists dead, 21 missing in Hungary pleasure boat tragedy
- Sightseeing vessel hit by another tourist boat on Danube river night tour
- South Korea’s president instructs officials to ‘deploy all available resources’ for rescue
Topic | Hungary
The boat that sank was identified as the ‘Hableany’ (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company’s website as ‘one of the smallest members of the fleet’. File photo: EPA