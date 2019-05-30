Channels

A sonar is being used at Margaret Bridge during the search operation on the River Danube on May 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

‘There was no help coming’: South Korean survivors of boat collision in Hungary describe desperation on board

  • A 31-year-old survivor said he could only watch helplessly while fellow passengers struggled to stay afloat
  • He managed to save one person after he caught hold of a lifebuoy and tossed her a rope attached to it
Topic |   Hungary
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Associated Press  

Published: 10:25pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 10:25pm, 30 May, 2019

A sonar is being used at Margaret Bridge during the search operation on the River Danube on May 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
