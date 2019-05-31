A rescue vessel under the Margaret Bridge on Thursday near the site of the boat accident on the Danube river. Photo: Reuters
Captain C. Yuriy of ‘floating hotel’ in Hungarian boat collision arrested as hopes of finding missing South Koreans fade
- Strong currents, poor visibility and low temperatures mean minimal chance of locating survivors
- Criminal investigation under way to determine cause of accident
Topic | Tourism
A rescue vessel under the Margaret Bridge on Thursday near the site of the boat accident on the Danube river. Photo: Reuters
A sonar is being used at Margaret Bridge during the search operation on the River Danube on May 30. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘There was no help coming’: South Korean survivors of boat collision in Hungary describe desperation on board
- A 31-year-old survivor said he could only watch helplessly while fellow passengers struggled to stay afloat
- He managed to save one person after he caught hold of a lifebuoy and tossed her a rope attached to it
Topic | Hungary
A sonar is being used at Margaret Bridge during the search operation on the River Danube on May 30. Photo: EPA-EFE