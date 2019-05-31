North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Kim Yong-chol during talks with the US in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
North Korea executed envoy to US and officials after failed Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi
- Top negotiators were either killed or subjected to forced labour after talks between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump ended without resolution on US sanctions or the North’s nuclear programme
