US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yong-chol. Photo: Reuters
Purged no more: North Korean official Kim Yong-chol, who was thought to have been sent to labour camp, appears at show, local media claims
- The North’s counterpart to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sent to a labour camp following the collapse of the Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi in February
Topic | Kim Jong-un
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yong-chol. Photo: Reuters
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Kim Yong-chol during talks with the US in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
North Korea executed Kim Hyok-chol and other officials after failed Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, South Korean media claims
- The Chosun Ilbo, citing an unnamed source, said top negotiators were either killed or subjected to forced labour after denuclearisation talks between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump ended without resolution
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was attempting to check on the reports of the envoy’s execution
Topic | Kim Jong-un
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Kim Yong-chol during talks with the US in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters