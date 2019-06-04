Members of the South Korean rescue team at Margaret Bridge in Budapest on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hungarian boat tragedy: two more bodies recovered as South Korean divers join search for missing tourists
- Death toll rises to nine, with 19 still missing, including a six-year-old girl
- Latest victims found were a woman and a middle-aged man
Topic | Hungary
The collision happened on a popular part of the Danube river, from where sightseers can view the city. Photo: AP
Budapest boat crash: cruise ship captain charged over Danube tourists deaths
- A strong current has complicated plans to lift the wreck, and the prospects of finding any more survivors are very slim
- The captain’s lawyer said the court had granted bail, but prosecutors were appealing it so his client remained detained
