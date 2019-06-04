Channels

Members of the South Korean rescue team at Margaret Bridge in Budapest on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

Hungarian boat tragedy: two more bodies recovered as South Korean divers join search for missing tourists

  • Death toll rises to nine, with 19 still missing, including a six-year-old girl
  • Latest victims found were a woman and a middle-aged man
Topic |   Hungary
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:07am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 4 Jun, 2019

The collision happened on a popular part of the Danube river, from where sightseers can view the city. Photo: AP
Europe

Budapest boat crash: cruise ship captain charged over Danube tourists deaths

  • A strong current has complicated plans to lift the wreck, and the prospects of finding any more survivors are very slim
  • The captain’s lawyer said the court had granted bail, but prosecutors were appealing it so his client remained detained
Topic |   Hungary
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:19am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:19am, 2 Jun, 2019

