North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while attending a performance by amateur art groups of the wives of officers of the Korean People’s Army. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korea’s Mass Games return but Kim Jong-un has ‘seriously criticised’ the performances

  • North Korean artistic performances are closely watched by observers for clues about the authorities’ priorities
  • Guinness World Records lists a 2007 performance as the world’s largest gymnastic display, with 100,090 participants
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:08am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:34am, 4 Jun, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yong-chol. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korean official Kim Yong-chol, who was thought to have been sent to labour camp, appears at show, local media claims

  • The North’s counterpart to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sent to a labour camp following the collapse of the Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi in February
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:54am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:16am, 4 Jun, 2019

