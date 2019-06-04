North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while attending a performance by amateur art groups of the wives of officers of the Korean People’s Army. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Mass Games return but Kim Jong-un has ‘seriously criticised’ the performances
- North Korean artistic performances are closely watched by observers for clues about the authorities’ priorities
- Guinness World Records lists a 2007 performance as the world’s largest gymnastic display, with 100,090 participants
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Director of the United Front Department Kim Yong-chol. Photo: Reuters
North Korean official Kim Yong-chol, who was thought to have been sent to labour camp, appears at show, local media claims
- The North’s counterpart to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sent to a labour camp following the collapse of the Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi in February
