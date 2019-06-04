The occupied Tiananmen Square as seen from the roof of the Beijing Hotel on June 5, 1989.
Tiananmen Square: Japanese diplomats feared Chinese troops would storm embassy
- Workers burned documents and planned to escape on bicycles as the People’s Liberation Army responded to democracy protests, official recalls
- A Chinese military unit sprayed gunfire at an accommodation block for Japanese diplomats
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
The occupied Tiananmen Square as seen from the roof of the Beijing Hotel on June 5, 1989.