Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
‘Executed’ North Korean nuclear envoy Kim Hyok-chol reported alive amid rumours of a purge
- Sources say official who led talks in the run-up to February summit with Donald Trump remains alive despite execution claims
- Confusion surrounding his fate is the latest example of conflicting reports on top officials in North Korea and highlights the difficulty of verifying information coming out of the secretive state
Topic | North Korea
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong appears in public amid rumours of purged officials after failed Hanoi summit
- South Korean newspaper reported Kim Jong-un had ordered his sister to lay low following the collapse of his summit with Donald Trump in February
- However, her appearance at the Mass Games, an elaborate propaganda display featuring tens of thousands of performers, tells a different tale
