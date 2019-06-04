Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
East Asia

‘Executed’ North Korean nuclear envoy Kim Hyok-chol reported alive amid rumours of a purge

  • Sources say official who led talks in the run-up to February summit with Donald Trump remains alive despite execution claims
  • Confusion surrounding his fate is the latest example of conflicting reports on top officials in North Korea and highlights the difficulty of verifying information coming out of the secretive state
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

John Power  

Reuters  

Published: 5:12pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:51pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
East Asia

Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong appears in public amid rumours of purged officials after failed Hanoi summit

  • South Korean newspaper reported Kim Jong-un had ordered his sister to lay low following the collapse of his summit with Donald Trump in February
  • However, her appearance at the Mass Games, an elaborate propaganda display featuring tens of thousands of performers, tells a different tale
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:08am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:58pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.