Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mobile users in front of a screen projection of Youtube logo. A man in Japan was jailed for assaulting and confining his wife after he found she had been posting defamatory comments on his youtube videos. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan YouTuber Ryoma Katori jailed for two years for assaulting, holding wife who called his videos ‘stupid’

  • Ryoma Katori seriously injured his wife by punching and kicking her in the face while she was confined in their flat in the city of Oita with her wrists and ankles bound with adhesive tape
  • His wife had been posting defamatory comments on videos he had uploaded
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 1:41pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:59pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mobile users in front of a screen projection of Youtube logo. A man in Japan was jailed for assaulting and confining his wife after he found she had been posting defamatory comments on his youtube videos. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screengrab from the YouTube video uploaded by Jerry Duane Gray. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: Jerry Duane Gray, ex-US serviceman arrested for YouTube rant against Jokowi, wrote 9/11 conspiracy book ‘Allah loves me’

  • Jerry Duane Gray, who served in the US Air Force for four years, converted to Islam and took Indonesian citizenship in 2010
  • He uploaded a rant claiming the country’s government had been infiltrated by communists as deadly riots were rocking the capital of Jakarta
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:45pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 2:18pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screengrab from the YouTube video uploaded by Jerry Duane Gray. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.