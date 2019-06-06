Mobile users in front of a screen projection of Youtube logo. A man in Japan was jailed for assaulting and confining his wife after he found she had been posting defamatory comments on his youtube videos. Photo: Reuters
Japan YouTuber Ryoma Katori jailed for two years for assaulting, holding wife who called his videos ‘stupid’
- Ryoma Katori seriously injured his wife by punching and kicking her in the face while she was confined in their flat in the city of Oita with her wrists and ankles bound with adhesive tape
- His wife had been posting defamatory comments on videos he had uploaded
Mobile users in front of a screen projection of Youtube logo. A man in Japan was jailed for assaulting and confining his wife after he found she had been posting defamatory comments on his youtube videos. Photo: Reuters
A screengrab from the YouTube video uploaded by Jerry Duane Gray. Photo: YouTube
Indonesia riots: Jerry Duane Gray, ex-US serviceman arrested for YouTube rant against Jokowi, wrote 9/11 conspiracy book ‘Allah loves me’
- Jerry Duane Gray, who served in the US Air Force for four years, converted to Islam and took Indonesian citizenship in 2010
- He uploaded a rant claiming the country’s government had been infiltrated by communists as deadly riots were rocking the capital of Jakarta
