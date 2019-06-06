Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top diplomat, being escorted by police. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Former Japanese diplomat killed his son out of fear he would attack school children, say police

  • Hideaki Kumazawa, a former Japanese ambassador to the Czech Republic and previously a vice agriculture minister, is being questioned on suspicion of murdering his 44-year-old son Eiichiro on Saturday
  • Kumazawa told police that his son had repeatedly attacked him and his wife, and had made threatening comments towards a nearby school
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 4:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:43pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top diplomat, being escorted by police. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A girl prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s stabbing in Kawasaki. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

A history of ultraviolence against schoolchildren in Japan

  • Japan is known for its low rate of violent crime. But Tuesday’s horror stabbing attack on schoolchildren was not the first such incident to shock the country
  • Parents fear there is little that can be done to completely protect their children
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:51pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 2:38pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A girl prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s stabbing in Kawasaki. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.