Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top diplomat, being escorted by police. Photo: Reuters
Former Japanese diplomat killed his son out of fear he would attack school children, say police
- Hideaki Kumazawa, a former Japanese ambassador to the Czech Republic and previously a vice agriculture minister, is being questioned on suspicion of murdering his 44-year-old son Eiichiro on Saturday
- Kumazawa told police that his son had repeatedly attacked him and his wife, and had made threatening comments towards a nearby school
Topic | Japan
A girl prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s stabbing in Kawasaki. Photo: Reuters
A history of ultraviolence against schoolchildren in Japan
- Japan is known for its low rate of violent crime. But Tuesday’s horror stabbing attack on schoolchildren was not the first such incident to shock the country
- Parents fear there is little that can be done to completely protect their children
