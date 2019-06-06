A cup of coffee is placed by a robot for a customer at a cafe in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Robot baristas latest addition to South Korea’s automation push
- Coffee is just one of many industries that could be transformed by automated services in the tech-forward nation
- But it comes at a time that many Koreans, especially the young, are struggling to find work as jobs become scarcer
