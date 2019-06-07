The Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Using Huawei for 5G in South Korea presents ‘little security risk’
- Senior Seoul official says equipment from the Chinese tech giant is isolated from defence and security networks and the threat is minimal
- But the US ambassador has warned that working with unreliable 5G providers could have long-term implications
Topic | South Korea
Nations are facing pressure from the US to avoid using Huawei equipment in their 5G networks. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Huawei
