East Asia

Japanese rape acquittals prompt backlash and calls for reform that would make cases easier to prosecute

  • Legal standard requires violence or intimidation be proven, which critics say places an unfairly high burden on victims
  • Japan’s rape law was introduced before women could vote and its main intent was to protect family honour, legal experts say
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:46am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:51am, 10 Jun, 2019

Twitter said it was “taking action on accounts that are in violation of our policies”. Photo: AFP
Society

#ChinaWakeUp a call to action as women expose Twitter accounts selling date-rape drugs, porn

  • Russian woman started the hashtag with a tweet urging ‘English-speaking sisters’ to report users ‘that post videos of girls being drugged and raped’
  • Twitter has since shut down some of the accounts and there are calls for a police investigation
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 6:00pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 9 Jun, 2019

