Japanese rape acquittals prompt backlash and calls for reform that would make cases easier to prosecute
- Legal standard requires violence or intimidation be proven, which critics say places an unfairly high burden on victims
- Japan’s rape law was introduced before women could vote and its main intent was to protect family honour, legal experts say
Topic | Japan
Twitter said it was “taking action on accounts that are in violation of our policies”. Photo: AFP
#ChinaWakeUp a call to action as women expose Twitter accounts selling date-rape drugs, porn
- Russian woman started the hashtag with a tweet urging ‘English-speaking sisters’ to report users ‘that post videos of girls being drugged and raped’
- Twitter has since shut down some of the accounts and there are calls for a police investigation
Topic | China Society
