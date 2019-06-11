Channels

South Korean protesters and North Korean defectors hold portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a rally near the US embassy in Seoul in February. Photo: AP
East Asia

Hundreds of North Korean public execution sites identified by Seoul-based human rights organisation Transitional Justice Working Group

  • Four in five escapees interviewed had witnessed such events, report reveals
  • More than half said they had been forced to watch
Topic |   North Korea
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 3:20am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:20am, 11 Jun, 2019

Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Dead or alive? Confusion on ‘executed’ envoy Kim Hyok-chol highlights mystery of North Korea

  • Sources say official who led talks in the run-up to February summit with Donald Trump remains alive despite execution claims
  • Confusion surrounding his fate is the latest example of conflicting reports on top officials in North Korea and highlights the difficulty of verifying information coming out of the secretive state
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

John Power  

Reuters  

Published: 5:12pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:22pm, 4 Jun, 2019

