South Korean protesters and North Korean defectors hold portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a rally near the US embassy in Seoul in February. Photo: AP
Hundreds of North Korean public execution sites identified by Seoul-based human rights organisation Transitional Justice Working Group
- Four in five escapees interviewed had witnessed such events, report reveals
- More than half said they had been forced to watch
North Korea
Kim Hyok-chol in Hanoi in February. Photo: AFP
Dead or alive? Confusion on ‘executed’ envoy Kim Hyok-chol highlights mystery of North Korea
- Sources say official who led talks in the run-up to February summit with Donald Trump remains alive despite execution claims
- Confusion surrounding his fate is the latest example of conflicting reports on top officials in North Korea and highlights the difficulty of verifying information coming out of the secretive state
