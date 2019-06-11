Kim Jong-nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau in June 2010. Photo: JoongAng Ilbo via AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s slain half-brother Kim Jong-nam ‘was a CIA informant’, and ‘almost certainly’ in contact with China
- Kim Jong-nam was killed in 2017 in Malaysia, where he had reportedly travelled to meet his contact at the US spy agency
- South Korean and US officials have said that his assassination was ordered by Pyongyang
