Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kim Jong-nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau in June 2010. Photo: JoongAng Ilbo via AP
East Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s slain half-brother Kim Jong-nam ‘was a CIA informant’, and ‘almost certainly’ in contact with China

  • Kim Jong-nam was killed in 2017 in Malaysia, where he had reportedly travelled to meet his contact at the US spy agency
  • South Korean and US officials have said that his assassination was ordered by Pyongyang
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:58am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:58am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Jong-nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau in June 2010. Photo: JoongAng Ilbo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.