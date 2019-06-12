A man prays at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on June 4. Photo: Kyodo
Why are Japan’s famously reserved citizens becoming more violent?
- From savage fights between commuters to the murder of schoolchildren, it appears Japanese people are becoming less tolerant than ever before
- Their frustration could come from a lack of interpersonal communication – or fear for the future as the country’s population shrinks at record levels
Topic | Japan
A man prays at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on June 4. Photo: Kyodo