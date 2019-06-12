US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says he received ‘beautiful letter’ from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un
- US president tells reporters ‘I think that something will happen that’s going to be very positive’
- Referring to reports that Kim’s half-brother was a CIA source, Trump says ‘I wouldn’t let that happen’
Kim Jong-nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau in June 2010. Photo: JoongAng Ilbo via AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s slain half-brother Kim Jong-nam ‘was a CIA informant’, and ‘almost certainly’ in contact with China, reports say
- Kim Jong-nam was killed in 2017 in Malaysia, where he had reportedly travelled to meet his contact at the US spy agency
- South Korean agencies said they could not confirm the report. The CIA declined to comment
