US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Donald Trump says he received ‘beautiful letter’ from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

  • US president tells reporters ‘I think that something will happen that’s going to be very positive’
  • Referring to reports that Kim’s half-brother was a CIA source, Trump says ‘I wouldn’t let that happen’
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:06am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:48am, 12 Jun, 2019

Kim Jong-nam, eldest son of then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau in June 2010. Photo: JoongAng Ilbo via AP
East Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s slain half-brother Kim Jong-nam ‘was a CIA informant’, and ‘almost certainly’ in contact with China, reports say

  • Kim Jong-nam was killed in 2017 in Malaysia, where he had reportedly travelled to meet his contact at the US spy agency
  • South Korean agencies said they could not confirm the report. The CIA declined to comment
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:58am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 11 Jun, 2019

