A statue of comfort woman in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan. The issue has long been a source of strain between Japan and South Korea. Photo: Kyodo
3 in 4 Japanese distrust South Koreans – and the feeling’s mutual
- Diplomatic tiffs between the two countries are reflected in personal attitudes, a study has found
- Among the issues that rankle are everything from Japan’s colonial period to the name of the sea separating them
Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top diplomat, being escorted by police. Photo: Reuters
Former Japanese diplomat killed his son out of fear he would attack school children, say police
- Hideaki Kumazawa, a former Japanese ambassador to the Czech Republic and previously a vice agriculture minister, is being questioned on suspicion of murdering his 44-year-old son Eiichiro on Saturday
- Kumazawa told police that his son had repeatedly attacked him and his wife, and had made threatening comments towards a nearby school
