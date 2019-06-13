Channels

Celadons from the Sinan ship. Photo: South Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration
East Asia

Priceless 14-century Chinese treasure seized in South Korea after looter attempts sale to Japanese collectors

  • The cache of pottery was plundered from a Chinese trade vessel, now called the Sinan ship, that sank off the southern coast of South Korea in 1323
  • The haul confirms long-standing rumours that undersea treasure hunters were pillaging the ship, according to an expert
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 5:38pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:53pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Celadons from the Sinan ship. Photo: South Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration
