Ministers and delegates at the G20 meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo/Reuters
G20 agrees on international framework to reduce marine plastic pollution
- Agreement is voluntary and will rely on members coming up with solutions and reporting their own progress
Topic | G20
Plastic waste outside an illegal recycling factory in Kuala Langat, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
‘Developed countries must be responsible’: Malaysia to send some non-recyclable plastic waste back to where it came from
- Malaysia last year became the leading alternative destination for plastic scrap after China banned imports of such waste
- Most of the plastic scrap coming into the country is contaminated and low-quality plastic from developed countries that is non-recyclable
Topic | Environment
