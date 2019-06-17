Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A police officer stands guard on Sunday in front of a police box in Osaka Prefecture, where an officer was stabbed and had his pistol stolen earlier in the day. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japanese man Yujiro Iimori arrested for stabbing police officer to steal gun

  • Victim was stabbed multiple times and remains in coma in hospital
  • Incident occurred as authorities are stepping up security in nearby Osaka, where G20 summit will be held next week
Topic |   Crime
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 7:14am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:14am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police officer stands guard on Sunday in front of a police box in Osaka Prefecture, where an officer was stabbed and had his pistol stolen earlier in the day. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A local resident prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s mass stabbing in Kawasaki, Japan. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Fears for Japan schoolchildren’s safety after horror mass stabbing by recluse alleged attacker Ryuichi Iwasaki

  • Police raided the house of the 51-year-old suspect, who neighbours say kept very much to himself and had few dealings with outsiders
  • Now schools across Japan are being urged to ramp up their security
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Kyodo  

Agence France-Presse  

Julian Ryall  

Published: 10:36am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 9:21pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A local resident prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s mass stabbing in Kawasaki, Japan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.