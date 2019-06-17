A police officer stands guard on Sunday in front of a police box in Osaka Prefecture, where an officer was stabbed and had his pistol stolen earlier in the day. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese man Yujiro Iimori arrested for stabbing police officer to steal gun
- Victim was stabbed multiple times and remains in coma in hospital
- Incident occurred as authorities are stepping up security in nearby Osaka, where G20 summit will be held next week
Topic | Crime
A local resident prays to mourn victims of Tuesday’s mass stabbing in Kawasaki, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Fears for Japan schoolchildren’s safety after horror mass stabbing by recluse alleged attacker Ryuichi Iwasaki
- Police raided the house of the 51-year-old suspect, who neighbours say kept very much to himself and had few dealings with outsiders
- Now schools across Japan are being urged to ramp up their security
Topic | Japan
