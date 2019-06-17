Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya bows in apology to Akita governor Norihisa Satake on June 17 for measurement errors committed by his ministry over site selection for the Aegis Ashore missile defence system. Photo: Kyodo
Aegis Ashore missile defence site in northern Japan could be 5 metres underwater if tsunami hits, minister confirms
- Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya says the site, in Akita Prefecture, would need to be reinforced against a possible natural disaster
- The latest revelation comes as Iwaya apologised for the erroneous selection process for the site, which was made using incorrect Google Earth data
Topic | Japan
Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya bows in apology to Akita governor Norihisa Satake on June 17 for measurement errors committed by his ministry over site selection for the Aegis Ashore missile defence system. Photo: Kyodo