The disputed islands in the East China Sea are known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. Photo: Kyodo
Japan protests Chinese activity near disputed East China Sea islands
- The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it lodged a protest with Beijing after a Chinese maritime research ship was seen dropping a wire-like object into the water off the northwestern coast of Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands
Topic | East China Sea
