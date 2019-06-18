Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a press conference in Tokyo after an earthquake hit the country. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

‘Strong jolts may continue’: one-metre tsunami wave expected in northwest Japan after 6.4 earthquake hits

  • The earthquake left tens of thousands of households without power, local media said
  • Officials immediately stopped bullet train services in the region as a precautionary measure
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:10pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a press conference in Tokyo after an earthquake hit the country. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.