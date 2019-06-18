Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a press conference in Tokyo after an earthquake hit the country. Photo: Kyodo
‘Strong jolts may continue’: one-metre tsunami wave expected in northwest Japan after 6.4 earthquake hits
- The earthquake left tens of thousands of households without power, local media said
- Officials immediately stopped bullet train services in the region as a precautionary measure
Topic | Japan
