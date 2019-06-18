South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, left, with cast members of Parasite. Photo: AP
Award-winning film proves life in North Korea better than in ‘rotten and sick’ South, state media says
- North Korean propaganda website used an award-winning South Korean film about social inequality to praise its own regime as one that is ‘envied and admired’ by others
Hundreds of North Korean public execution sites identified by Seoul-based human rights organisation Transitional Justice Working Group
- Four in five escapees interviewed had witnessed such events, report reveals
- More than half said they had been forced to watch
