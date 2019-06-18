Channels

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, left, with cast members of Parasite. Photo: AP
East Asia

Award-winning film proves life in North Korea better than in ‘rotten and sick’ South, state media says

  • North Korean propaganda website used an award-winning South Korean film about social inequality to praise its own regime as one that is ‘envied and admired’ by others
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:54pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:55pm, 18 Jun, 2019

South Korean protesters and North Korean defectors hold portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a rally near the US embassy in Seoul in February. Photo: AP
East Asia

Hundreds of North Korean public execution sites identified by Seoul-based human rights organisation Transitional Justice Working Group

  • Four in five escapees interviewed had witnessed such events, report reveals
  • More than half said they had been forced to watch
Topic |   North Korea
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 3:20am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:33am, 11 Jun, 2019

