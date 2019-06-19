Calls for drastic measures have intensified following a number of deaths of children at their homes. Photo: AFP
Japanese parents banned from physically punishing children after state declares ‘violence is not allowed for discipline’
- Revised laws will be effective next April, as calls for drastic measures have intensified following a number of deaths of children at their homes
- They also oblige schools, local education boards and officials of child welfare centres to keep case information confidential
