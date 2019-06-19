Channels

Calls for drastic measures have intensified following a number of deaths of children at their homes. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japanese parents banned from physically punishing children after state declares ‘violence is not allowed for discipline’

  • Revised laws will be effective next April, as calls for drastic measures have intensified following a number of deaths of children at their homes
  • They also oblige schools, local education boards and officials of child welfare centres to keep case information confidential
Kyodo  

Published: 2:20pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:53pm, 19 Jun, 2019

